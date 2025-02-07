Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.76.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.