Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the online travel company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

EXPE stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Baird R W raised shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,174,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

