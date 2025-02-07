Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.93 and last traded at C$10.88, with a volume of 24619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price target on Extendicare and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Extendicare Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$927.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 60.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.6134729 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

