Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 74519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

