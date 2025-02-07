Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Makes New $899,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $557.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.