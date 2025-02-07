Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 06th

CF Industries, Union Pacific, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares or investments in companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell fertilizers used in agriculture to improve soil fertility and crop production. These stocks can include companies involved in producing nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, or other types of fertilizers for use in farming and gardening. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE:CF traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.87. 2,616,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,531. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.12. The company had a trading volume of 623,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,468. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day moving average is $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 8,645,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621,358. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

