FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.55. 67,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 15,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

