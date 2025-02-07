Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,675,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 814,232 shares.The stock last traded at $33.71 and had previously closed at $33.76.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,472,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,681,000 after buying an additional 9,573,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 17,256.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 509,054 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after buying an additional 422,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,004,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,487,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,749,000 after buying an additional 335,915 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

