First Nordic Metals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 179,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 35,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
First Nordic Metals Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
About First Nordic Metals
Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.
