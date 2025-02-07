Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,011,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,333. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

