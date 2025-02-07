Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 87,346,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,384,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.