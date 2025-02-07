Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%.
Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 87,346,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,384,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Ford Motor Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
