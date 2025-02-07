Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Fortinet stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $105.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 973.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

