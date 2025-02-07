Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Files 8-K Regarding Proposed Business Combination

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. has recently made a significant move in the realm of business combinations, as disclosed in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5, 2025. The filing outlines the submission of a registration statement on Form S-4 by Amaze Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation, intended for public access via the SEC’s EDGAR website. Amaze Holdings Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE).

This registration statement marks a vital step in the proposed business combination involving Amaze Holdings Inc., VINE Merger Sub Inc. (a subsidiary of Pubco), Adifex Merger Sub LLC, and Adifex Holdings LLC. Through this strategic move, Pubco is slated to emerge as the surviving public entity post the completion of the business combination arrangement. VINE will subsequently operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pubco, accompanied by a transition where equity holders of VINE will receive Pubco common stock.

However, amidst these developments, it is pertinent to note the cautionary advice offered in the filing regarding forward-looking statements. The statements contained within the document are considered forward-looking and are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties that could deviate actual results from those expressed or suggested in the forward-looking statements.

Some pivotal factors that might lead to disparities between anticipated and actual outcomes include the delay or potential non-completion of the Business Combination, challenges in meeting conditions necessary for the Business Combination conclusion, and the volatility in the price of VINE securities following the merger.

VINE emphasized the importance of understanding that the forward-looking statements provided aren’t definitive guarantees of future performance or results. While reflecting VINE’s good faith beliefs, these statements are not static truths and are subject to alter based on changing circumstances, additional data, or new information affecting future events.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay updated with the progress of the proposed Business Combination. Further details will be provided in the proxy statement/prospectus, along with other pertinent materials related to the integration. Interested parties are encouraged to review these materials extensively before making any consequential voting or investment decisions.

