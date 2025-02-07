Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Frontier Group also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.070 EPS.

Frontier Group Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of ULCC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.04 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,397. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,166.46. This trade represents a 15.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,000 shares of company stock worth $6,214,070 over the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

