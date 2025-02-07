FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule for Q4 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO) disclosed through an 8-K filing that it will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to address its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results. The company is set to host the discussion following the announcement on February 6, 2025.

The firm will make available a presentation with financial and operating information within the “Investor relations” segment on its website (www.fsinvestments.com/fs-credit-opportunities-corp/) post the market’s closure on Monday, March 3, 2025. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. highlighted that unless necessitated by federal securities laws, it bears no responsibility to update or amend the data within the presentations.

Cautioning investors, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. pointed out that the document may contain forward-looking statements concerning upcoming events or its future performance. Terms such as “believes,” “expects,” and “projects” are employed to distinguish such forward-looking insights. The company underscored that such statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in forecasting future results and conditions, emphasizing potential factors that may cause real outcomes to bear significant deviations from those anticipated.

Regarding the securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, the company’s common stock, with a par value of $0.001 per share, trades under the symbol FSCO on the New York Stock Exchange.

For interested parties, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on March 4, 2025. Those wishing to participate are advised to register in advance, while a replay of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

In the event of any forward-looking statements within the current report, the company is not asserting that actual plans, estimates, or expectations will materialize. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. made it clear that any forward-looking statement is relevant only as of the communication’s date, with no obligation to update or revise these statements except as legally mandated.

The exhibit filed alongside the Form 8-K includes a press release dated February 6, 2025, encompassing the announcement regarding the forthcoming conference call.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

