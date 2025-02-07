GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $389.89 and last traded at $379.62. Approximately 1,070,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,995,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.22.

The company has a market cap of $104.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.04.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

