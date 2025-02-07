General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) & Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Head-To-Head Review

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and General Enterprise Ventures”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.59 2.59 General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 60.86 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -10.75

Volatility & Risk

Standard Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -11.52% -10.25% General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and General Enterprise Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 158.17%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats General Enterprise Ventures on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.