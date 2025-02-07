Generate Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.5% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $1,015.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,016.35. The stock has a market cap of $434.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $914.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $787.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This trade represents a 15.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,270 shares of company stock worth $278,469,388 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

