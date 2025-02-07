Generate Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 630,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

CCEP opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

