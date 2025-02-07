Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.