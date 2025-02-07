Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.42. 478,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,319,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 576,732 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $4,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $2,282,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.