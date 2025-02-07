GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

GlassBridge Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc in February 2017.

