Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.15 ($0.55). 547,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 233,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £37.75 million and a P/E ratio of -630.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.59.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metal

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.

The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

