Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 562,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,301,000. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 471,091 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 292,940 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 381,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 192,706 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 104,267 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

