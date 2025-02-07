Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.19 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,734,000 after buying an additional 348,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after acquiring an additional 257,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $299.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.00 and a 200-day moving average of $288.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.