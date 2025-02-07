Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,441 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $403,707.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,859.10. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $325.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.47 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.50.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.30.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

