Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.90, but opened at $48.65. Graham shares last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 6,139 shares trading hands.

Graham Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $428.97 million, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Graham Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Graham by 36.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Articles

