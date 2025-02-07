Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.90, but opened at $48.65. Graham shares last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 6,139 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $428.97 million, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.71.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
