GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.55. 218,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 239,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -4.33.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.