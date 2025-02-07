Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.22.

Shares of GWO traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$51.21. 486,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.01. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$38.44 and a 52 week high of C$52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.46. The company has a market cap of C$47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$1,306,800.00. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 146,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total transaction of C$7,323,842.39. Insiders have sold 174,613 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,880 in the last 90 days. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

