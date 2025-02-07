Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2704 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
GCHOY remained flat at C$13.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.00. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Nutresa S. A.
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.