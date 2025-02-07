Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2704 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance

GCHOY remained flat at C$13.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.00. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits and crackers, as well as cookies comprising flavored, cream sandwiches, and wafers.

