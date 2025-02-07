Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

