Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. Haemonetics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 933,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,039. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.