Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.
Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.55. 1,467,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,341. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.
Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
