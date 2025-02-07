Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.55. 1,467,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,341. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

