Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,791,000 after acquiring an additional 100,573 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,380,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,052,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total value of $258,485.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,604,141.88. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,413 shares of company stock worth $6,037,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $202.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average is $190.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

