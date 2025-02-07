Herald (LON:HRI) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,345 ($29.09) and last traded at GBX 2,315 ($28.72). 151,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 736,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,310 ($28.66).

Herald Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,419.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.27 and a beta of 0.88.

About Herald

Herald Investment Trust’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications.

Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

