Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

