Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – February 06th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Las Vegas Sands, and Expedia Group are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares of publicly-traded companies that own, operate, or invest in hotels and lodging properties. Investors can purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the hospitality industry and potentially profit from the performance of hotels and resorts. The value of hotel stocks can be influenced by factors such as tourism trends, occupancy rates, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $76.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,776.17. 122,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,962.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,448.89. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT traded up $12.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.89. 1,732,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $273.78.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.45. 828,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.98. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $304.13.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 5,075,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,224. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.41. 1,071,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,246. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.83.

