HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.42. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 42,252 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 267,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

