Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

