Ilika (LON:IKA) Trading 29.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 29.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.43). 1,905,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 538,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

Ilika Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.56 million, a PE ratio of -1,166.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.13.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ilika had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 230.24%. Analysts forecast that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ilika

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.