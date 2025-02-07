ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06). Approximately 7,105,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 22,291,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 23.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.95.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

