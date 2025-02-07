Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.09. 451,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 325,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

