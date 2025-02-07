Insider Buying: International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires 86,972 Shares of Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider John Le Poidevin acquired 86,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,148.08 ($123,303.17).
International Public Partnerships Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of LON:INPP opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.49) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.50. International Public Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 110.31 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.20 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,960.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 24.20.
About International Public Partnerships
