Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells 8,712 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 8,712 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $588,669.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,727. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James William Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, James William Rogers sold 1,468 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $59,057.64.

On Wednesday, December 11th, James William Rogers sold 83,025 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $3,511,957.50.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,292,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,846,000 after purchasing an additional 813,169 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $7,936,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

