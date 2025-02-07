Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) EVP Sells 21,451 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. 7,668,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

