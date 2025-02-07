Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 65,141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

