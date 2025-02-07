Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.93. 1,250,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $169.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

