Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Issues Earnings Results

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.98%.
Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance
Shares of IIJIY stock remained flat at $37.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.70. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $43.57.
About Internet Initiative Japan
