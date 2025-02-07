Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 2,883,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,500,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25,637.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,403,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,402,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,794,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,938,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,538,000 after purchasing an additional 511,607 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.