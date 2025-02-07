Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,805,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,401,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $2,857,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period.

SPHD stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

